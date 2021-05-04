Christina Hendricks had reason to celebrate over the weekend as she marked her 46th birthday surrounded by her close friends.

The Good Girls star looked gorgeous wearing a long, printed, multi-coloured caftan as she posed with her "girl squad" for a smiley photo in a sprawling garden.

Captioning her post, Christina wrote: "Birthday girl squad 2021. I’m so so lucky. I love you guys so much. Thank you for making everything so special every day of my life. #trashcans."

The actress's famous friends and fans were quick to send their own celebratory messages, with Christina's former Mad Men co-star, January Jones, commenting: "Happy Birthday gorgeous!"

One fan wrote: "You all look incredible! Happy Birthday, Christina." Another added: "Gorgeous gals!!! You all look so stunning!! So happy to see you got to celebrate with your loved ones. Happy Birthday my angel."

Christina looked gorgeous for her birthday celebrations

Fans were happy to see the smile back on Christina's face after she sparked concern just days before her special day by posting a teary-eyed bed selfie.

The star appeared to have been crying as she posed under a duvet with bloodshot eyes and a crestfallen expression on her face.

Even more concerning was her caption, which read: "Don’t let them gaslight you. Your feelings are real and you should be heard."

Christina caused concern with her cryptic post

Gaslighting is defined as "a form of psychological abuse where a person or group makes someone question their sanity, perception of reality, or memories".

Christina's followers were quick to express their worry and offer up words of support, with one commenting: "Sending warm thoughts and good vibes, you are strong and powerful."

A second wrote: "Christina who is gaslighting you I just wanna talk to them." A third added: "Nobody better be hurting this queen!" While a fourth said: "Hope you're okay, don't let them get you down."

