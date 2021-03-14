Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare photo with lookalike mother for special occasion And everyone is saying the same thing.

Catherine Zeta-Jones made fans swoon when she shared the sweetest throwback of herself and her mom - who looks exactly like an older version of her.

The Oscar winner posted a series of photos to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.K., which falls two months earlier than the holiday in the United States. In the first black and white snap, Catherine flashes a smile as she stands next to her mother wearing a sparkly sequined dress and rocking a bob full of soft curls.

Catherine and her mother look so much alike!

Her mother, Patricia Fair, stands at her side with a smile, wearing a black dress topped with a fabric flower as she palms her daughter’s arm. In another photo, Patricia stands with Catherine's godmother wearing a hot pink blazer over a white dress.

“It’s Mothering Sunday in my Mother Country, and the mother of all mothers is mine,I love you Mam,” the Prodigal Son star captioned the photo. “And to my beautiful God Mother, Auntie Kay, I love you with all my heart.”

Catherine's mother stands with the actress's godmother 'Auntie Kay'

Fans were quick to reply in the comments and point out just how much the two looked like each other. “You definitely get your beautiful looks from your mother,” one wrote, while another chimed in, “Your Mother is beautiful like you.” Catherine's mother is also quite the fashionista, which the thesp gets from her as well.

Quite a few stars and royals celebrated the holiday on social media on Sunday. Kate Middleton, for example, marked the British holiday with two lovely photos via the official Kensington Palace Twitter.

The first one showed a cake made by the Duchess' three children, while the second showed her as a young girl standing with her mother.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked adorable in this throwback photo

Young Kate held onto Carole's hand as they stood outside, and she looked adorable in a white dress with puffed short sleeves, red sandals, and white socks. Carole, meanwhile, wore a blue dress topped with a white mushroom print and carried her daughter's cardigan as she beamed for the camera.

The lovely cake was decorated with icing, candies, and six multicolored pipe cleaners which were shaped into hearts. The heartfelt caption read: "Celebrating two other special mothers today [heart emoji]. Birthday cake made by George, Charlotte, and Louis."

So sweet!

