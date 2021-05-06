Britney Spears' mum has had a busy week of celebrations, with her 66th birthday on Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday.

MORE: The Battle for Britney: Everything we know about Britney Spears' conservatorship

On Thursday, the author posted a picture of herself posing with her granddaughter Ivey, as the pair wore some tiny sombreros and glasses decorated with sombreros.

Ivey is the youngest daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears, who is in turn the youngest of Lynne's children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Britney Spears wows in throwback performance

Lynne also wore a striped top with some black jeans and a green face mask embedded with crystals, while Ivey is clearly a Frozen fan as she dressed as Princess Anna from the franchise.

"Thank all of you for such sweet Happy Birthday wishes!" she wrote. "Today and every year, Cinco de Mayo gives me one extra day for me to celebrate!"

Lynne's post sparked a huge fan reaction, with many flooding the comments to wish the star a happy birthday.

One wrote: "Happy birthday Lynne!!! I send you a big hug from Mexico City." A second added: "You deserve the best Lynne," while a third said: "Happy birthday mama Spears."

Lynne had two big celebrations

A fourth was in love with the sweet family picture, as they commented: "Love y'all and this picture is adorable!!!!"

MORE: Britney Spears reassures fans after receiving COVID vaccine with boyfriend Sam Asghari

MORE: Britney Spears has the most unreal voice in throwback clip

Not only is Lynne the mother to global superstar Britney Spears, but she's also mum to film producer Bryan Spears and Zoey 101 and country music star Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney is currently at the centre of a controversial conservatorship, as many aspects of her life, including her finances, estate and career, are under the control of her father.

Two separate documentaries have aired this year exploring the issue, including Framing Britney and BBC documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship.

In March, Britney addressed the Framing Britney documentary admitting that it made her feel "embarrassed".

Britney is Lynne's second oldest child

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!

"I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!!

"Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!!"

The Toxic singer wrote the caption alongside a post of herself dancing to the Aerosmith song Crazy.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.