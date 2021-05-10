Steph McGovern shares glimpse into personal life with her girlfriend and their baby The couple welcomed their first child in November 2019

Steph McGovern has given fans a taste of her family life with her partner and their one-year-old baby daughter.

Sharing a snippet from a previous interview with The Sun's TV Magazine on Instagram, the Packed Lunch host revealed how weekends are solely for her loved ones now she has waved goodbye to her "workacholic" days.

WATCH: Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

"Now Saturdays and Sundays are about my partner and my daughter," she said. "My perfect Saturday is taking my little girl swimming, then we'll go out for lunch with her, which is chaos but we pretend it's fine.

"And then having friends round for a bottle of wine and a gossip. A lot of my pals are friends I've had forever, so we have a real giggle. "

Prior to giving birth, Steph worked on BBC Breakfast before her move to Channel 4. On life pre-motherhood, the 38-year-old added: "Last year we totally maxed out on exploring because we went to the Galapagos Islands, which was utterly amazing.

"We took a month and travelled around South America before we had our baby. But I'd still love to go to Tokyo."

The TV star welcomed her first child in November 2019

The TV host lives with her female partner in Yorkshire, and they welcomed their first child together in November 2019. Steph tends to keeps her private life out of the spotlight.

During a candid chat with comedian Suzi Ruffell on her podcast called Out, the presenter revealed she is trying to live as normal a life as possible under the circumstances. "It's not like I'm ashamed of anything in my life," she explained. "It's more a case of I'm trying to lead as normal a life as I can.'"

While her girlfriend's name hasn't been revealed, it has previously been reported that she works as a TV executive. "I just want to do my job and I know that my job comes under certain scrutiny, and profile," Steph continued, adding: "I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it."

