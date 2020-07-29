It's been four months since Steph McGovern enjoyed a trip to her local swimming pool with her daughter – so you can forgive her for being unprepared.

The BBC News star revealed on Wednesday that she made a slight error in judgement when it came to her little one's swimming costume, but she sadly came to her realisation when it was too late!

Turning up to the pool raring to go, Steph confessed that her daughter has now grown out of her costume, but had no choice other than to wear it despite it now being too small.

Sharing her parenting faux pas on Twitter, Steph wrote: "Finally back in the pool with my little one today. She loved it! Phew.

"Although cos we haven’t been for 4mths she’s moved up a size in costume...silly mam (me) didn’t notice label was still on until after class. Whoops! P.s Thanks @WaterBabies staff for making it safe for us all."

Steph McGovern admitted her daughter's swimming costume is now too small

Many of Steph's followers did their best to reassure her, admitting they could certainly relate to her swimming costume incident. "This growing up thing continues for years as does forgetting to cut out labels and take off stickers. Don’t worry! Happens to the best of us!" commented one fan. While another simply said: "She won't remember."

The TV star shared another insight into her family life on Sunday, revealing that her parents have a pretty laidback approach to babysitting.

Posting a conversation she had with her mum and dad on Twitter, Steph wrote: "Convo with my parents looking after my baby: She ok? Great. Slept ok? Yep. Wake for a feed? No. Wow, she slept through from 7pm? Ah no, she woke at 9 until 12. Woah! Was she crying that whole time? No, she was watching The Shining with us. She loved it cos it’s got kids in."

