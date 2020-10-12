Gemma Atkinson muses over the idea of getting married to Strictly's Gorka Marquez The Strictly couple have been together since 2018

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about the possibility of marrying her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez.

Appearing on Monday's Steph's Packed Lunch, the 35-year-old was put on the spot when she was asked how she’d feel if Gorka turned up to the studio and demanded they got married that very moment.

"I don't know if I could be bothered with everything. I'd say no, not yet," she replied, adding: "I'm assuming part of the nice bit of the wedding is the build-up whereby you both plan it together - I know it will be stressful."

Gemma did admit, however, that marrying Gorka is not out of the question, saying: "I would be up for a quick wedding, you know, a local registry office, get it done, boom. But I wouldn't if he demanded it here and now, no."

The couple, who are parents to their one-year-old daughter Mia, met on the set of Strictly back in 2017, but the pair kept their romance under wraps until the series ended. Unusually for the show's love stories, they weren't dancing partners - Gemma was coupled with Aljaz and Gorka danced with Alexandra Burke.

There's no denying that two years on, the gorgeous couple - who welcomed daughter Mia in July 2019 - are still going strong. However, last October, Gemma explained to HELLO! that marriage isn't a priority for the pair, saying: "I'm not really too fussed about being Mrs Marquez and being married.

"We will get married one day I'm sure. But I've not really pictured myself in a big white frock, it's a lot of faff." The former Emmerdale star added: "We could maybe just go to a registry office and do it."

