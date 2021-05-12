Jesy Nelson reacts after Little Mix mention her during winning BRITs speech Little Mix have made history

Jesy Nelson showed her love for her Little Mix girls following their momentous win at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night.

The British girl group, which now only consists of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, became the first all-female group to win Best British Group.

During their powerful speech, the pop stars dedicated their win to the many female groups who were overlooked in previous years, including the Spice Girls, Sugababes and All Saints.

They also made sure they paid tribute to Jesy, 29, months after she decided to leave the band last year. "We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our amazing team," said Leigh-Anne.

She added: "We have been together for ten years. It's been the best years of our lives. We've gone through so much. We've had so much fun and made so many incredible memories.

"It's not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We've seen white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity. We're proud of how we've stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women and are now using our voices more than ever."

Jesy posted this snap after Litte Mix's win

Jade then took over the speech, saying: "The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn't just for us, it's for the Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible female bands - this one's for you!"

Perrie, who announced her pregnancy this week, chipped in with: "Guys we have just made history. I am really emotional."

Upon their win, Jesy took to Instagram to post a picture of her former bandmates with their trophy and she added a string of heart and clapping hands emojis. The star sensationally quit the group in December and is now pursuing a solo music career.

