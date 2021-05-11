Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock make red carpet debut with baby bumps at BRIT Awards The girls were joined by bandmate Jade Thirlwall

It was a double celebration for Little Mix at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night, where both Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock made their official baby bump debuts on the red carpet.

The pregnant singers looked incredible in an array of stunning ensembles as they arrived at London's O2 Arena for the first non-socially distanced major event of the past year.

Joined by bandmate Jade Thirlwall, the trio – who are nominated for best British group – posed up a storm together in white gowns before making their way into the venue.

Perrie - who shocked fans on Monday when she revealed she was expecting a baby with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – highlighted her bump in a beautiful white gown.

The floor-length gown was split into two sections, wth a crop top that showed part of the singer's midriff, and the statement long skirt. Perrie completed the look with some white sleeved gloves.

Leigh-Anne – who confirmed last week she was expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray – looked equally stunning, wearing an almost matching white gown.

Leigh-Anne opted to go for a sheer gown and cradled her bump in various photos. The gown's design also featured a unique pattern that made it breathtakingly beautiful.

The girls all wore similar outfits

Jade, meanwhile, opted to match her bandmates by wearing an equally stunning white gown that showed off her neckline.

The former X Factor winners have had a major year, with the departure of bandmate Jesy Nelson not hampering the success of their sixth album Confetti and lead single Sweet Melody.

The BRITs were back for their 44th year on Tuesday night, with a host of A-list stars including Dua Lipa and The Weeknd attending. Originally due to take place in February, the awards show was rescheduled for May.

The event, hosted once again by comedian Jack Whitehall, marks the first time a large audience has been able to attend a live event in over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

11,000 people attended the music event, including 2,500 frontline workers, and guests were forced to present a negative COVID-19 test before admission as part of the government's 'Events Research Programme' and plan to get big crowds back in stadiums by this summer.

