Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes has issued an apology after becoming embroiled in a fight with a photographer following the National Television Awards. Images show the Love Island star hitting out at a member of the paparazzi, and police have since confirmed they are investigating the incident. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, Chris shared his side of the story. "I want to address last night's altercation," he wrote. "I was having an amazing night celebrating the award my girlfriend deservedly won. After coming out of our hotel a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me a name I wouldn't call me worst enemy, and physically try and start an altercation.

National Television Awards 2020: The red carpet

"As everyone can see I retaliated back badly to this, which I totally regret. I'm human. No different to anyone else. However I want to make everyone aware this was only in self defence. I hope people I care about, including my followers, family and friends can understand and forgive me. This night was about Jesy's win and I am sorry if I distracted anyone from this. Ultimately, I'm the proudest boyfriend ever and want to congratulate my amazing girlfriend for a deserving win. I'm so proud of you."

MORE: See inside the luxurious homes of Little Mix singers Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne

It certainly was a big night for Little Mix star Jesy. The 28-year-old broke down in tears while picking up the Factual award for her BBC Three documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out. Chris could be seen looking emotional as the star made her way up on stage, and Jesy paid tribute to him in her heartfelt speech, crediting Chris for "bringing [her] up everyday and making [her] feel confident".

Jesy Nelson took home the Factual award for Odd One Out

MORE: Denise Welch abruptly leaves NTAs as Loose Women loses out to This Morning again

The singer is yet to make mention of the altercation, which took place following the star-studded ceremony. On Tuesday, she shared a photo taken at the event, with her proudly holding her trophy, writing: "Guys I honestly do not even know where to begin with this post! I woke up this morning and my heart is bursting with happiness! I cannot thank you all enough for making this moment happen, there are no words to describe how this moment felt and because of you guys you made this one of the most magical nights of my life! I love you all so much thank you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.