Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first baby Congratulations to the couple!

Congratulations are in order for Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The couple are expecting their first child together and took to Instagram to share similar posts. The first black-and-white, artsy snap showed a close-up of Perrie's bare bump, while a second was of the couple laughing and smiling with Alex resting his hands on his girlfriend's tummy.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," Perrie, 27, wrote on Instagram. "Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Liverpool football player Alex, who is also the same age, captioned his post: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

The couple were inundated with congratulatory messages from their fans, friends and family members, including TOWIE star Jessica Wright, who replied to Perrie: "Omg amazing !!!!!! Bless you darling congratulations."

Her bandmate Jade Thirlwall also commented with crying face emojis and the message: "Beaming for you both. I'm the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x." Fleur East wrote, "Wooooo!!! And another one!!!! Congratulations" while Lottie Tomlinson posted a string of love eyes emojis.

Perrie is expecting her first child

Perrie and Alex's exciting baby news comes just days after her Little Mix co-star Leigh-Anne Pinnock also announced her first pregnancy. She shared her happy news on Instagram last Tuesday, posting a snapshot showing her revealing her baby bump.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you," Leigh-Anne, who is engaged to fiancé Andre Gray, wrote.

Perrie has been keeping her baby bump hidden

Her close friends and bandmates Jade shared a number of crying emojis and wrote, "Love you so much, look at this family" while Perrie added: "I can't stop staring at these pictures. You're a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!"

The singer and Watford footballer Andre, both 29, started dating in May 2016, and on 28 May 2020, he popped the question on their four-year anniversary.

