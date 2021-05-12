Ricki Lake's fierce new look gets fans talking The star hid her hair loss for decades

Ricki Lake debuted a very bold new look on Instagram recently and fans are still in a frenzy over it.

The talk show host, 52, looked unbelievably youthful in an unexpected selfie which rocked from top to bottom - and when you see it you'll know why.

Ricki wore a bright yellow net skirt, Doc Martens, and her cropped grey hair in a quiff. She captioned the image: "Girls just wanna have fun. #thisis52 @rierasmussen @iamcalebjermaine @bdale38 @nealstonge @veganfashionweek."

The Masked Singer star was posing in her beautiful back yard and her punky ensemble earned a lot of respect from her followers.

"OMG I love this pic!" wrote one, while another added: "Love this look on you!"

Her post was also met with an onslaught of on-fire emojis which were sure to boost Ricki's confidence no end.

In January 2020, Ricki shocked fans by revealing she had been secretly battling hair loss for decades.

Ricki looked like an 80s icon

The devastating condition was attributed to genetics, crash diets, hormones and hair dye, and it left her suicidal.

After her heartbreaking confession, Ricki made the brave decision to shave her head and she said the moment was life-changing.

She met her now-fiancé, Ross Burningham, during a COVID-safe walk, and Ricki is now over the moon to be planning their nuptials.

Ricki is engaged to fiancé Ross

Her romance came four years after she lost her "beloved" ex-husband, Christian Evans. He died of suicide in 2017 and she was utterly crushed.

Ricki opened up to the Daily Mail about how her decision to shave her hair and admitted it finally gave her the confidence to look for love once more.

"You know, I really think there is hope because if I can find love after losing my beloved, you know, four years ago to suicide and mental illness, I never, ever, ever thought I'd have an opportunity to share my life with someone. And I met a perfect guy at the perfect time during COVID of all things."

Love certainly suits her!

