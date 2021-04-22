Royal engagement rings and their foreign jewels: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and more

Rachel Avery
Royal engagement rings belonging to the Queen, Sarah Ferguson, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie which all have incredible international gems.
Any engagement ring is special in its own right, but royal engagement rings are a whole new level. They are either precious family heirlooms with historic ties or bespoke creations made with the wearer in mind, and they always feature the world's finest gems. From the Queen's Russian diamond to Meghan Markle's jewels from Africa, here's everything you need to know about these royal engagement rings and their foreign jewels…
The Queen’s Russian diamond
The Queen's engagement ring diamond started off life in a tiara
Her Majesty’s engagement ring features a brilliant-cut stone which has been estimated at 3 carats and it is flanked by smaller pavé diamonds. Prince Philip commissioned it to be made in London, but the diamonds themselves have a Romanov heritage. Prince Philip’s mother Princess Alice received a tiara has a wedding gift from her aunt Tsarina Alexandra of Russia and Tsar Nicholas II and it was the Romanov jewels of the headpiece that would eventually form part of the Queen’s special engagement ring.
Meghan Markle’s African diamond
Prince Harry ethically sourced diamonds in Africa for Meghan's ring
Meghan’s dazzling engagement ring has been quite the talking point, especially after she upgraded it with a newer band after her and Prince Harry's wedding anniversary. The trilogy ring boasts a large central diamond flanked on either side by two smaller jewels. The stones were specially selected by Harry - the central diamond is from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed together, and the other two diamonds are from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection.
Sarah Ferguson’s Burmese ruby
Sarah Ferguson's special ruby is very rare
Sarah, Duchess of York's engagement ring from her former husband Prince Andrew is one of the most recognisable royal jewels thanks to its eye-catching design. It features a large Burmese ruby surrounded by ten diamonds, forming a flower pattern on a yellow gold band. And what’s really sweet is that her daughter, Princess Eugenie, received a very similar ring from Jack Brooksbank when he proposed!
Princess Eugenie’s Sri Lankan sapphire
Princess Eugenie has a similar ring to her mother
Princess Eugenie's striking ring, chosen by Jack Brooksbank, contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, which gives a beautiful pinkish-orange glow. These very precious stones are found mainly in Sri Lanka. The Natural Sapphire Company have said: "Nothing brings to mind blooming flowers like padparadscha sapphires. Named after the colour of a Lotus blossom, the pinkish-orange glow of these stones are hypnotising."
