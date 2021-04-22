Royal engagement rings and their foreign jewels: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and more Learn the fascinating stories behind these royal gems

Any engagement ring is special in its own right, but royal engagement rings are a whole new level. They are either precious family heirlooms with historic ties or bespoke creations made with the wearer in mind, and they always feature the world's finest gems. From the Queen's Russian diamond to Meghan Markle's jewels from Africa, here's everything you need to know about these royal engagement rings and their foreign jewels…

The Queen’s Russian diamond

The Queen's engagement ring diamond started off life in a tiara

Her Majesty’s engagement ring features a brilliant-cut stone which has been estimated at 3 carats and it is flanked by smaller pavé diamonds. Prince Philip commissioned it to be made in London, but the diamonds themselves have a Romanov heritage. Prince Philip’s mother Princess Alice received a tiara has a wedding gift from her aunt Tsarina Alexandra of Russia and Tsar Nicholas II and it was the Romanov jewels of the headpiece that would eventually form part of the Queen’s special engagement ring.

Meghan Markle’s African diamond

Prince Harry ethically sourced diamonds in Africa for Meghan's ring

Meghan’s dazzling engagement ring has been quite the talking point, especially after she upgraded it with a newer band after her and Prince Harry's wedding anniversary. The trilogy ring boasts a large central diamond flanked on either side by two smaller jewels. The stones were specially selected by Harry - the central diamond is from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed together, and the other two diamonds are from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection.

Sarah Ferguson’s Burmese ruby

Sarah Ferguson's special ruby is very rare

Sarah, Duchess of York's engagement ring from her former husband Prince Andrew is one of the most recognisable royal jewels thanks to its eye-catching design. It features a large Burmese ruby surrounded by ten diamonds, forming a flower pattern on a yellow gold band. And what’s really sweet is that her daughter, Princess Eugenie, received a very similar ring from Jack Brooksbank when he proposed!

Princess Eugenie’s Sri Lankan sapphire

Princess Eugenie has a similar ring to her mother

Princess Eugenie's striking ring, chosen by Jack Brooksbank, contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, which gives a beautiful pinkish-orange glow. These very precious stones are found mainly in Sri Lanka. The Natural Sapphire Company have said: "Nothing brings to mind blooming flowers like padparadscha sapphires. Named after the colour of a Lotus blossom, the pinkish-orange glow of these stones are hypnotising."

