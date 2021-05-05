January Jones' poolside selfie sends fans into overdrive

January Jones put on a scene-stealing display in her backyard on Tuesday and the photos had fans falling over themselves.

The Mad Men actress looked stunning in the poolside snapshots which she posted on Instagram.

January was memorising her lines while soaking up the sun at her home in Los Angeles. She was wearing a gorgeous, long dress and retro sunglasses which her social media followers loved.

"That dress!" wrote one, while a second said: "Loving this look," and a third asked: "Can somebody please tell me who designs those sunglasses?"

January looked glamorous as she learned her lines poolside at her home

January herself answered the question and commented: "@enturbulated but sorry they only made this one pair."

Her fans were disappointed that they couldn't get their hands on her eyewear but also overjoyed that she responded.

In the photos, January was struggling with her lines which were typed out on sheets of paper in front of her.

January shared a rather risqué selfie recently

She admitted: "Lost brain, a series. Some days I put OJ in my coffee or 2 bras on, how on earth am I supposed to memorize scenes again."

January is clearly excited to be back to work after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, even if she does feel a little overwhelmed.

During the pandemic, the actress kept her fans entertained with her outfits and her antics from her home in LA.

One of January's dogs got bitten by a rattlesnake

She recently shared a selfie in which she was wearing just a pair of high-waisted pants and her favourite pair of sunglasses.

January also opened up about a frightening encounter at the home she shares with her young son, Xander, and her dogs, when a snake bit one of her pets.

Her pup ended up in the hospital getting treated for a rattlesnake bite and January caught and released the venomous creature, only for one to return just a few days later.

This time January wasn't so kind and revealed she had to "bludgeon" it. "I almost cried," she admitted before adding: "I'm sorry snake family, this house is taken."

