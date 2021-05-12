Busy Philipps is a vision in bright retro bra top The star oozed confidence

Busy Philipps looked bold and beautiful in a stunning orange outfit which left fans lost for words.

The Girls5Eva actress posed in front of an incredible home for an Instagram photo - but it was Busy who stood out.

She wore a stylish retro orange bra top and matching pants for a snapshot which her social media followers fell in love with.

The star simply captioned the sun-soaked image, taken in Arizona: "I live for a dry heat," which sparked an immediate response.

"This outfit is everything," wrote one, while a second said: "Truly LIVING your best," and a third added: "Dis outfit though!"

The image was in stark contrast to the selfie she shared just a few days earlier in which she wore nothing but her birthday suit.

Busy was a retro babe in her cute outfit

Busy provided some fun - and insight into her bedtime ritual - when she posted a photo of herself taking a bath.

What surprised her fans, however, was that she wasn't alone. Her 12-year-old, Birdie, had joined her in the bathroom for a chat.

Busy admitted: "See how committed I am to bath time that I sometimes have visitors like while I was taking this picture."

Busy is a proud mum to Birdie and Cricket

The second photo was of Birdie sitting in a chair with a phone and appeared to also be deep in conversation with Busy.

Her followers loved the post and found it so relatable too: "When you just want privacy. I can relate," wrote one, while a second added: "Best bath photo ever!"

Busy is also a mum to daughter, Cricket, and shares both her children with her husband, Marc Silverstein, who she married in 2007.

