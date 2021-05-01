Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir in animal print bikini The star is approaching her 56th birthday

Elizabeth Hurley pounced on the long weekend with a sensational bikini photo which got everyone talking!

The swimwear designer and model turned heads in a teeny tiny, animal print two-piece which she wore on the beach of a tropical destination.

"Hoo-ray, it’s a three day weekend in Blighty," she captioned the throwback.

Elizabeth, 55, looked incredible as she danced on the shore and threw her arms up into the air, and her fit physique didn't go unnoticed by her fans.

"I want to age like Liz," commented one of her social media followers, while another asked: "How does she do it?"

Elizabeth's photo captured the attention of Real Housewives star, Lisa Rinna, too. She wrote: "BODDDDYYYY," before fans pointed out she too has an incredible gym-toned figure.

Elizabeth was happy it was a three day weekend

The star has spent the COVID-19 pandemic at her stunning £6million Herefordshire mansion, but lockdown hasn't dimmed her glamour.

She recently celebrated the Oscars with Elton John's virtual party and pulled of the most gorgeous golden look to promote the online party.

Elizabeth wore a very low-cut sparkly gown, her hair was perfectly styled into glamorous waves and her makeup included heavily lined eyes and glossy pink lips.

Elizabeth wowed for Elton John's virtual Oscar party

The Royals actress also showed off the bar in her private home - and the decor was certainly eccentric.

It featured scarlet walls, velvet-clad furniture and even leopard print. She also had animal ornaments such as a pink flamingo and gold elephant to add further fun to the room.

Her video received over 100,000 views in just a few hours and the paid party was a sure-fire hit.

