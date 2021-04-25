Christie Brinkley still looks so fashionable in this strange piece of clothing The model still managed to look fashion forward

Christie Brinkley has proven that she can make any item of clothing look fashionable as she wore a beekeeper's uniform in her latest post.

MORE: Christie Brinkley rocks slinky swimsuit as she shares sweet family snaps

The model, 67, donned the protective gear as she and her friend prepared to go check on some beehives and collect some honeycomb.

She also visited her chickens, claiming they couldn't recognise her because of the outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley manages to make a beekeeper's uniform look fashionable

Having a giggling fit, Christie explained: "We're going to see the new beehives.

"Mindy, you know what you look like?" she managed to get out, before the two friends uncontrollably giggled for the rest of the clip.

In the post's caption, the model joked: "In the immortal words of Austin Powers, 'Oh Beehive'. Some funny chicks and beehives.

"PS, the chickens didn't recognise me in the bee suit."

Christie still managed to look fashionable!

Christie's post sent her fans into hysterics, as one joked: "Always the bee's knees…" and another confessed: "OMG you guys are cracking me up."

MORE: Christie Brinkley looks sensational in bright red bikini

MORE: Christie Brinkley's idyllic second home is nothing short of paradise

A third wrote: "Thank you, I LOVE laughing til I can hardly breathe & I've been doing a lot of that this weekend."

Christie recently returned home following her trip in the Caribbean, however, she was forced to defend herself after she hosted a large gathering of friends.

Sharing photos and a video of the gathering, the model wrote: "One of life's greatest pleasures...a long lunch with friends! Thank you @gianpaolodef @daconchshack #doublevaxedgang."

Christie reaped the rewards of her visit

Among the guests at the table were Christie's two children, Sailor and Jack, as well as good family friend, Donna Karan. Stylist and designer Erica Pelosini was also there, labelling the day in the comment section as the "Best day EVER!".

Christie's fans were quick to share their concerns, as one asked: "Is this safe?? Looks like a lot of fun!! I hope everything goes smoothly!!! Please stay safe!" which encouraged Christie to clarify: "We're all double vaxed."

A second remarked: "Looks good......but what about masks and 6 feet apart??" to which the 67-year-old explained: "We're double vaxed and at the table that's allowed now."

A third added: "Did Covid end already?" Whilst a fourth showed support for the mother-of-three: "Wow, how many times does Christie have to tell people that they're all vaxxed. Read, people!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.