Demi Moore left her fans stunned on Thursday after she posted an incredible throwback of herself modelling on a magazine's front page.

Demi looked sensational on the cover of InStyle, as she rocked an incredibly short hairdo and a very flowery LBD.

Elsewhere in the magazine, there were interviews with major stars like Cameron Diaz, Kevin Bacon and Teri Hatcher.

Demi was full of praise for beautiful look on the cover, as she wrote: "#TBT to the perfect LBD for spring. Loved this shoot with @instylemagazine…"

And it wasn't just Demi who loved the beautiful look, as her 2.3 million followers were left awestruck – so much so that many were speechless.

Fans flocked to the comments section to post whole strings of emojis, mostly comprising of heart eyed faces, flames and hearts.

Demi looked amazing on the cover

Those who were able to comment, were only able to leave single words like "wow" or "gorgeous".

Although Demi was doing some looking back on Thursday, the General Hospital star also has a lot to look forward to after her youngest daughter, Tallulah, got engaged.

Tallulah's partner, Dillon Buss, proposed to her in the couple's back garden, and in a series of snaps Tallulah showed the moment he got down on one knee and she accepted his proposal, before embracing him as he lifted her into the air.

"With absolute most certainty," she wrote alongside the pictures. She also showed a video of her engagement ring, which featured a massive diamond in the middle, as her hand shock.

And Demi later took to Instagram to show her delight at the happy news, posting a snap of the couple both giving her a kiss on the cheeks.

The star's youngest daughter recently got engaged

The Hollywood star also shared a picture of when Tallulah shared the news with some of her siblings.

In the snap, Tallulah can be seen flashing her engagement ring to the camera, with Rumer Willis completely in shock, with her hand over her mouth. Scout laRue Willis could be seen smiling from ear to ear whilst her boyfriend Jake Miller, who is just behind her, seems surprised by the news.

Further down, a picture of Demi shows her both smiling and in shock.

