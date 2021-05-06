Demi Moore breaks silence following daughter Tallulah Willis' surprise engagement news

Demi Moore has finally spoken out after news that her daughter Tallulah Willis is engaged to long-term boyfriend Dillon Buss.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the most adorable selfie of her and the happy couple as they kissed her on the cheek. Demi's big grin at the camera confirmed just how happy she is with the news.

"Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family," she captioned her post.

The Hollywood star shared another picture, this time showing the moment her youngest daughter told her and her two siblings, Rumer, 32, and Scout, 29, the news.

Demi posing with the newly-engaged couple

In the snap, Tallulah can be seen flashing her engagement ring to the camera, with Rumer completely in shock, with her hand over her mouth. Scout could be seen smiling from ear to ear whilst her boyfriend Jake Miller, who is just behind her, seems surprised by the news.

Further down, a picture of Demi shows her both smiling and in shock.

Tallulah announced her engagement to partner Dillon Buss on Tuesday. Dillon proposed to her in their back garden, and in a series of snaps she showed the moment he got down on one knee and she accepted his proposal, embracing him before he lifted her into the air.

Tallulah delivered the news via FaceTime

"With absolute most certainty," she wrote alongside the pictures. She also showed a video of her engagement ring, which featured a massive diamond in the middle, as her hand shock.

"HANDS STILL SHAKIN' – MOM'S SPAGHETTI – I'm FIANCÉNCHED," she added.

Tallulah's siblings reacted with joy to the news, with Scout laRue Willis sharing some of her sister's engagement snaps on her story.

"I am [expletive] freaking out! CONGRATULATIONS @buuski AND @dillonbuss OMG!!" she wrote, alongside some sobbing, ring and heart-eyed face emojis.

Rumer Willis also shared several loved-up snaps of Tallulah and Dillon, as she paid tribute to the happy couple.

"I love these crazy kids," she wrote. "Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you."

Rumer also joked that Dillon would become the first "brother" of the family.