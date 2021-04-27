Demi Moore left devastated following tragic death of close friend The actress is 'in shock' over the sad news

Demi Moore bid farewell to a close friend on Tuesday and shared her utter devastation with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The Ghost star was crushed following news of the tragic passing of the fashion designer Alber Elbaz who died at the age of 59.

She told her social media followers that she was "still in shock," and posted a poignant message alongside photos of herself with Alber.

Demi's heart-wrenching tribute read: "I am so grateful I got to see @alberelbaz8 at the end of Jan. I am still in shock.

"@alberelbaz8 was a rare soul who truly colored outside the lines... who saw the beauty in truth and showed us that imperfection should be celebrated not hidden.

"My heart is aching today, comforted by the beauty of his loving heart, sweetness of his smile, and joyous laughter wrapped in his naughty humor.

"My friend we have known each other before and we will again, of that I am sure. Until then give me a sign every once and awhile [sic] to let me know you are there. You know I will be talking to you."

Demi is understandably devastated

Her fans sent their well-wishes to Demi as they told her they were saddened by her loss.

"Heartbroken for you Demi. I know how much you loved him," wrote one, while model Helena Christensen also commented: "I am so so sorry for your loss @demimoore, sending you so much love."

Alber died in Paris and tributes poured in for the much-loved Israeli designer.

Demi and her daughters spent much of the pandemic in Idaho together

Demi has been unable to see her friend since January, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was clearly grateful to have been gifted a reunion earlier this year.

The actress has spent the majority of the global crisis at her home in Idaho with her daughters where she's been revelling in the tranquility of her stunning ranch.

