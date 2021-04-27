Hannah Hargrave
Ghost actress Demi Moore has been left heartbroken and shocked following the death of a close friend and her emotional tribute to him blew fans away
Demi Moore bid farewell to a close friend on Tuesday and shared her utter devastation with a heartfelt post on Instagram.
The Ghost star was crushed following news of the tragic passing of the fashion designer Alber Elbaz who died at the age of 59.
MORE: Demi Moore's never-ending garden looks like a private nature reserve
She told her social media followers that she was "still in shock," and posted a poignant message alongside photos of herself with Alber.
WATCH: Celebrities gone too soon
Demi's heart-wrenching tribute read: "I am so grateful I got to see @alberelbaz8 at the end of Jan. I am still in shock.
"@alberelbaz8 was a rare soul who truly colored outside the lines... who saw the beauty in truth and showed us that imperfection should be celebrated not hidden.
"My heart is aching today, comforted by the beauty of his loving heart, sweetness of his smile, and joyous laughter wrapped in his naughty humor.
MORE: Demi Moore looks identical to daughter Rumer in throwback photo
SEE: Demi Moore sends fans wild with incredible throwback photo with Bruce Willis
"My friend we have known each other before and we will again, of that I am sure. Until then give me a sign every once and awhile [sic] to let me know you are there. You know I will be talking to you."
Demi is understandably devastated
Her fans sent their well-wishes to Demi as they told her they were saddened by her loss.
"Heartbroken for you Demi. I know how much you loved him," wrote one, while model Helena Christensen also commented: "I am so so sorry for your loss @demimoore, sending you so much love."
Alber died in Paris and tributes poured in for the much-loved Israeli designer.
MORE: Demi Moore's heartwarming family photos have fans saying the same thing
SEE: Demi Moore's appearance sparks major fan reaction at Paris Fashion Week
Demi and her daughters spent much of the pandemic in Idaho together
Demi has been unable to see her friend since January, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was clearly grateful to have been gifted a reunion earlier this year.
The actress has spent the majority of the global crisis at her home in Idaho with her daughters where she's been revelling in the tranquility of her stunning ranch.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.