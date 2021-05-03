Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have incredible news to celebrate involving their daughter Tallulah is Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's youngest daughter

Former couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore will have some incredible news to celebrate concerning their youngest daughter.

On Tuesday, their daughter Tallulah announced that she had gotten engaged to her partner Dillon Buss.

Dillon proposed to her in their back garden, and in a series of snaps she showed the moment he got down on one knee and she accepted his proposal, embracing him before he lifted her into the air.

WATCH: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter showcased her engagement ring

"With absolute most certainty," she wrote alongside the pictures. She also showed a video of her engagement ring, which featured a massive diamond in the middle, as her hand shock.

"HANDS STILL SHAKIN' – MOM'S SPAGHETTI – I'm FIANCÉNCHED," she added.

Dillon proposed to Tallulah

Tallulah's siblings reacted with joy to the news, with Scout laRue Willis sharing some of her sister's engagement snaps on her story.

"I am [expletive] freaking out! CONGRADULATIONS @buuski AND @dillonbuss OMG!!" she wrote, alongside some sobbing, ring and heart-eyed face emojis.

Rumer Willis also shared several loved-up snaps of Tallulah and Dillon, as she paid tribute to the happy couple.

"I love these crazy kids," she wrote. "Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you."

Rumer also joked that Dillon would become the first "brother" of the family.

The actress showcases her beautiful engagement ring

At the time of writing, neither Demi or Bruce have publicly reacted to their daughter's news, but we're sure they're overjoyed with the announcement.

Earlier this year, Tallulah left fans concerned when she posted a picture of herself with a doctor – but the actress was only in for nasal surgery.

Everyone was relieved and wished her luck for the medical procedure, with many commenting that they had also gone through the same thing.

The star recently celebrated her 27th birthday with her mother. The pair posed for a photo as they celebrated together.

Despite it being Tallulah's birthday, it was Demi, 58, who was wearing the crown in the snapshot, which the fashion designer captioned: "Her baby is 27!"

