Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ longtime romance may have ended in divorce, but the former couple have maintained the most incredible relationship - and her latest Instagram post proves it.

The Ghost star, 58, shares three daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, with her ex, and on Friday she dedicated a beautiful tribute to him for his 66th birthday.

Demi took to social media to post a fun family photo of them in Idaho together and wrote: "Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families."

In the image, Demi and Bruce were balancing on a fallen tree along with their daughters, and their respective partners.

Her fans loved the message and marvelled at their close connection, calling it, "inspiring," and "incredible".

The Die Hard actor’s wife, Emma Heming, and their daughters were missing from the photo which was taken during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Demi and Bruce spent much of the first COVID-19 lockdown in Idaho together

But they were only absent as the pandemic had left them unable to travel from California to join Bruce.

Demi adores Bruce's model wife and made that evident with a message on International Women's Day.

The Hollywood star shared a series of pictures of Emma, including one of her with her two young daughters Mabel and Evelyn, and wrote a lengthy message about their close bond.

Demi and her daughters are close to Bruce and his wife Emma Heming

Demi wrote: "@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another.

"We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume.

"She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for woman to mother themselves! We all need that!

"Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring."

