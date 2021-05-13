Demi Moore's stunning Beverly Hills mansion is a tropical dream The star created the most amazing home

Demi Moore recently returned to the city after months of residing in her Idaho country home, but nature isn't far from her fingertips as her Los Angeles mansion is a tropical dream.

The Ghost actress splits her time between her fabulous abodes and one look inside her Beverly Hills lap of luxury and you can see why.

MORE: Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah designed her own $300k engagement ring

Demi shared a family photo on Instagram recently and the backdrop was truly breathtaking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore reveals she sleeps with her seven dogs

The star and her three daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, along with their partners, posed with their grandmother - Bruce Willis' mum - for a very happy photo.

Their beaming smiles were almost eclipsed, however, by the wood, glass and greenery which is Demi's home.

MORE: Demi Moore breaks silence following daughter Tallulah Willis' surprise engagement news

READ: Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah shares heartbreaking news about her pet dog

The family were dwarfed by the impressive floor-to-ceiling windows and indoor rainforest feel - which is exactly what Demi was aiming for when she bought the house.

Demi's home is like outdoors but indoors

The mum-of-three purchased the property when she was married to Ashton Kutcher and transformed it into a tropical sanctuary.

She told Architectural Digest: "You feel the outside when you're inside. The house is part of nature, and nature rarely does it wrong. If we stick closely to it, we'll always be on the right track."

With the help of architect, Ron Radziner, she developed the amazing space, which he admits is divine. "It's not your typical house," he said. "You feel as if you're hanging in the trees."

MORE: Demi Moore pays tribute to ex Bruce Willis in the most amazing way

SEE: Demi Moore's heartwarming family photos have fans saying the same thing

Demi transformed her home into the most amazing space

From the outside, you wouldn't know that the home was in a city either.

It boasts the most amazing swimming pool with a spacious wooden deck and total privacy too.

"There’s a great warmth to the house," Demi added to AD. "I wanted to keep that organic quality."

The home would make the perfect wedding venue too and with Tallulah having just announced her engagement, there could be wedding bells at Chez Demi very soon!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.