Holly Willoughby's fans notice 'sad' detail in rare photo with lookalike sister The This Morning star marked her sibling's birthday

Holly Willoughby shared a beautiful photo with her lookalike sister, Kelly, on Saturday to mark her elder sibling's birthday – but fans were distracted by one "sad" detail.

The This Morning star uploaded the snap to Instagram, which saw the duo sipping on cocktails in the sunshine.

Accompanying the post, Holly wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautifully brilliant wing woman... I love you @ladywilloughby be lost without you... let’s see what this year brings shall we... (this is an old picture taken before social distancing FYI)."

While many fans admired the strong family resemblance, others expressed their sadness that Holly had to clarify that the photo was taken pre-COVID-19.

"How sad that you have to comment on it being before social distancing. Just so all the Karen’s are ‘put in their place’ before trolling. Hug your loved ones - life is too short. Happy Birthday to your sister," commented one follower.

Another agreed, adding: "Even if it wasn't before social distancing, good on you. People need physical contact." A third said: "Who cares when it was taken you should still be close and hugging."

Holly and Kelly are incredibly close

While Kelly tends to stay out of the limelight, her younger sibling often makes reference to her in interviews, and it's clear just how close they are.

Holly previously told The Guardian: "We're more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it."

Holly and Kelly even own a house together

She added: "I'm more likely to be the one to say 'everyone back to mine' and cook for everyone, whereas she's much better at tidying up."

Kelly, meanwhile, gave a rare interview to Celebsnow about her famous sister, saying: "Holly and I are like chalk and cheese – even down to our hair colour. Despite this, we’re still incredibly close.

"She was a quiet child at school, but I remember watching her suddenly find herself once she’d done bits of modelling and started college. She just became stronger, confident. It was amazing to watch."

