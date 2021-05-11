Holly Willoughby cuddles up to husband Dan Baldwin on lunch date in rare photo The couple dined with some famous friends

After wrapping up Monday's episode of This Morning, Holly Willoughby headed out for a very special lunch date with her husband Dan.

The couple joined famous friends Phillip Schofield, Rochelle Humes and Frank and Christine Lampard as the party headed out for some food and drinks together in London.

Holly's best friend and This Morning co-star Phillip shared a snapshot on his Instagram Stories showing the group all together as they posed for the camera. Holly could be seen cuddled up to her husband, with one arm placed through his, while Christine stood behind Frank with her arms wrapped around him.

The famous friends headed out for a lunch date together

Phillip later shared a second photo showing that he had two alcoholic drinks on the go. "When you know THIS was the moment you should have stopped! #lunch #friends," he wrote.

It was a rare photo of Holly and Dan together. The couple have been married since 2007 and are parents to three children – Harry, 11, Belle, ten, and six-year-old Chester.

Phillip Schofield joked about having two drinks on the go

Just recently, Holly gave a hilarious insight into their marriage – and Dan's penchant for pulling pranks.

"You know what Dan kept doing to me when we were doing Zoom calls," she shared during an interview with Chris and Rosie Ramsey on This Morning.

"Obviously I would come back from work and he'd knock on the door and I'd go, 'Oh sorry hold on' and he opens the door and he passes a glass of wine - no matter what time of day it was."

Holly and Dan have been happily married since 2007

Unimpressed, Holly continued: "So I would then have it and look back at the screen and be like, 'Sorry he does this all the time' and he'd go, 'No, I don't, you asked for it!'"

She added: "It's so annoying! He does it every time, no matter who I was talking to." "That is brilliant!" Chris replied.

