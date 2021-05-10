Holly Willoughby removes intimate bathroom photo after fans spot cheeky detail The This Morning star lives with her husband and three children

Holly Willoughby rarely shares photos inside her family home with husband Dan Baldwin, so her fans were paying close attention to a new picture she posted inside her bathroom.

The This Morning star's snap showed her white roll-top bath filled with hot water and bubble bath, ready for a relaxing soak over the weekend. "I think my bath [loves] me…" she captioned the post.

White wooden shutters offer plenty of privacy, but the gleaming retro silver taps led many to believe that they could see Holly in the reflection. After several fans warned the TV star about her potentially embarrassing mishap, Holly then removed the photo.

The Dancing on Ice presenter previously shared another glimpse inside her bathroom as she posed for a selfie to show off her T-shirt. It has marble effect tiling and a walk-in shower cubicle, which featured a glass screen and chrome finishes. A matching chrome towel rail and white towels could also be seen on the wall beside her.

Holly Willoughby's fans spotted her reflection in her bath taps

Holly and her husband Dan live in a beautiful property in south west London with their children Belle, Harry and Chester. Their family home, which is estimated to cost £3million, follows a neutral colour scheme with a matt white kitchen and parquet flooring that continues into the lounge.

She has decorated with grey and white striped carpet runners on the stairs and cream floral patterned wallpaper in her bedroom.

The This Morning star's bathroom features marble effect tiling and a walk-in shower

Meanwhile, Holly has also previously shown a peek inside her youngest son Chester’s bedroom sharing a sweet snapshot of his "nearest and dearest" – a selection of fluffy rabbit toys. The youngster’s bedroom has been painted green, with all of his toys lined up against the wall.

Recently, it was reported that Holly is planning a brand-new expansion including a first-floor side and rear extension, but its existing structure with six bedrooms is already pretty impressive!

