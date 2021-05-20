Wendy Williams receives outpouring of support after agonising health update The TV host worried her fans

Wendy Williams had fans praying for her wellbeing on Thursday when she shared a difficult health update for an important reason.

The popular talk show host suffers from the debilitating condition, lymphedema, and she posted a painful-looking photo of her foot on Instagram.

Wendy urged fans to join Team Wendy Williams for her run/walk to fight lymphatic diseases and then shared the hard-to-look-at snapshot.

"My Dr Laure is the French lady who's helping me live with lymphedema," Wendy wrote. "She scrubs & understands my disease is not curable only manageable."

She then added: "Oh yes I'm wearing a sequin dress why not?!" making reference to the glitzy green outfit she was sporting.

Her fans were quick to comment and called Wendy an "inspiration" for being so open about her condition which causes the swelling of the upper and lower limbs.

Wendy's painful-looking foot can be seen in the second image above

They also said: "Praying for you Wendy," and thanked her for being honest about what she is going through.

It was in 2019 when Wendy addressed her lymphedema when discussing paparazzi photos of her swollen legs.

Wendy suffers flare-ups with the condition which causes swollen limbs

She spoke out on The Wendy Williams Show and said: "It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all. It’s lymphedema. I’ve got it under control."

The star also suffers from Graves' diseases which is an autoimmne condition charactarised by an overactive thyroid.

One of its main symptoms is bulging eyeballs which Wendy initially thought was due to stress.

She regularly discusses her conditions with her fans and they appreciate her openness.

