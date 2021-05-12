Wendy Williams' son sparks huge reaction in rare photo with mother The TV star shares her son with ex-husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams sparked a huge reaction from fans after she shared a rare photo of her son, Kevin Hunter Jr, on Instagram.

The talk show host was supported by her only child in the run-up to her waxwork figure being unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York, which also coincided with Mother's Day.

Posting a photo of the pair, which saw Kevin Jr with a protective arm around his mother, Wendy captioned the snap: "Me and Kev sharing jokes and the mother's day gifts. He got me the bag, dress, AND scarf all by @chromeheartsofficial #bestsonever #mothersday."

WATCH: Wendy Williams opens up about ex-husband's 'side girl'

Fans were quick to react to Kevin's appearance, with many commenting on his striking good looks. "He's so handsome, Wendy!" gushed one. "Aww Wendy he's such a beautiful young man," said a second.

A third wrote: "Aww your baby is so handsome," and a fourth added: "He is a cutie!"

Wendy shares Kevin Jr, 20, with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. The couple were married for nearly 22 years before splitting in 2019, the same year that Kevin Sr welcomed a daughter with his massage therapist girlfriend, Sharina Hudson.

Fans agreed that Wendy's son is very handsome

Earlier this year, Wendy opened up about her ex-husband's affairs, calling him a "serial cheat" and admitting that she actually knew about his "side girl" since the affair started 15 years ago.

Speaking about her "year from hell" on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Wendy said: "We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years.

Wendy and Kevin split in 2019

"And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat. The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest."

Speaking about how Kevin changed over the course of their marriage, Wendy added: "He, the more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became, he used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs."

