Wendy Williams shares glimpse inside $15,000 a month apartment - and fans say the same thing The star is on hiatus from her talk show

Wendy Williams treated herself to some rest and relaxation inside her rented New York home on Friday and her photo whipped up a fan frenzy.

The talk show host, 56, put her feet up to watch re-runs of Sex and the City, but it wasn't what was on the screen which created a buzz… it was her home decor.

Wendy has been living in a $15,000 a month apartment since her 2019 split from her husband of over 20 years, Kevin Hunter, and fans couldn’t get over her home.

WATCH: Wendy Williams opens up about ex-husband's affair

In the Instagram photo, Wendy's dark walls were adorned with bold artwork framed in gold, and designer handbags collected on the surfaces

Her mirrored furniture stood out, as did her turquoise couch.

Wendy referenced Sex and the City in the caption and wrote: "Hi Charlotte & Harry! I'm enjoying a lazy Friday in my fortress. Lots of juices, water, light food & no company! I'm so ready for hiatus to be OVER! Monday is THE day! I love you for eagerly waiting!!"

Wendy's fans were distracted by her home

The star's social media followers barely touched upon what was on the TV and commented: "I'm distracted by everything surround the television," and, "this space gives me anxiety," while another said, "she loves clutter".

A number of Wendy's fans were surprised she still lives in rented accommodation given her $40million net worth.

"Why is she still in an apartment?" asked one follower and plenty more asked the same question.

Wendy's home decor is bold!

Not that her pad is small, by any stretch of the imagination.

Wendy's home is two storeys with 20-foot ceilings, a walk-in closet and a view of the Hudson River.

Her show is currently on hiatus and Wendy has kept her fans abreast of what she has been up to during the break on Instagram but can't wait to get back to work.

