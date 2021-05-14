Amy Robach's young daughter penned moving message amid cancer battle The GMA presenter will never forget what she said

Amy Robach is a proud mother to her two daughters, and when she was going through one of the toughest times of her life, she was left astounded by their strength.

The Good Morning America presenter opened up about her oldest daughter, Ava, and the uplifting poem she wrote to her after her 2013 breast cancer diagnosis during a new interview on Ashley Bellman’s The Middle.

With her husband, Andrew Shue, by her side to discuss their blended family and their upcoming children’s book, Better Together, Amy touched on her first book, Better, about her cancer battle.

She said: "I named my book Better and it came from a poem my daughter wrote for me as I was going through chemo at the time and really at a low point."

Ava was only ten at the time, and had wisdom beyond her years.

Amy continued: "She wrote me a poem about how it has to get worse before it can get better and trust me it will get better. So that poem is at the beginning of my book and that’s why I chose the title Better."

Amy's daughter Ava was ten when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer

Amy discovered she had cancer after getting a mammogram live on her show. She had a double mastectomy and her life was turned upside down.

However, her love for her family, including her daughters, Ava and Annie, and her husband - who has two children from his former marriage - helped her to get through the hard times.

The couple's new book venture is vastly different from the one she launched more than five years ago.

Amy and Andrew have a big blended family

The idea came about when Amy and Andrew first got together and they wanted the transition to be positive for their children - who were between the ages of three and 13 at the time.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy explained: "We have been talking about this book really ever since our family blended 12 years ago now.

"They were ages three to 13 and it's hard to explain to young kids 'hey meet your new brother, meet your new sister,' and now get along and love each other. There's so much that's happening post-divorce and it's scary and overwhelming, so we came up with stories of animals in our backyard in the house we moved in together.

"We were like they are all playing together and are becoming a family together." She added: "We have been talking about it for a while and finally we decided to do it!"

