Rebel Wilson looks like a Bond girl in sleek black swimsuit The Bridesmaids star recently lost 70lbs

Rebel Wilson rewarded herself with some midweek rest and relaxation - and her uber-glam look belonged in 007.

The Pooch Perfect star showed off the impressive results of her year of health as she took the plunge in a sleek black swimsuit.

Rebel shared a sultry selfie on her Instagram Stories as she enjoyed a dip in a plush-looking pool.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films inside her impressive home for birthday celebrations

She captioned the image: "How I celebrate midway through a marathon work-a-thon! 2.5 months to go!"

Rebel has a very busy 2021 and recently wrapped filming of her first non-comedic film role in The Almond and the Seahorse.

The Australian actress shot the movie in Liverpool, England and has since returned to the capital city of London where she's been soaking in the sights.

Rebel emerged from the water like Bond girl

She recently shared a snapshot as she walked past the London Eye and wrote: "Took myself on a little stroll tonight through London. Such a gorgeous city."

While Rebel has a lot on her plate this coming year, there's one thing she won't be doing and it has devastated fans.

Rebel was recently asked on Instagram if there was going to be a Pitch Perfect 4 and her response was disheartening.

Rebel has been filming her new movie in the UK

"No, Universal is apparently doing a prequel to Pitch without any of the original Bellas," she wrote before she added a crying emoji and sparked an upset fan reaction.

"THAT'S SO SAD," wrote one, while another added: "Then it isn't going to be pitch perfect, plain and simple. What will we do without Bloe (BeckaxChloe)"

Others chimed in with their disappointment too and it was clear they were all vying for Rebel and her co-stars to make a fourth installment.

Rebel even sunbathed in the UK in her bra

Not that she doesn't still have a whole host of exciting new projects on the go.

In February she announced she will be bringing her comedy genius to the upcoming cheerleading film, Senior Year, about a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma and heads back to high school to claim the prom queen crown!

She's also launching her career as a children's book author.

