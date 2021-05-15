Ginger Zee's husband posts unexpected video of her in their bedroom The couple have been married since 2014

Ginger Zee's husband is a brave man! The Good Morning America star was the focus of her hubby, Ben Aaron's, Instagram on Friday and fans couldn't believe what he'd done.

In the video shared by Ben, Ginger was in bed, fast asleep and having a rather interesting dream.

MORE: Ginger Zee's hair transformation is nothing like you'd expect

The meteorologist was filmed stroking her arm and hand as Ben pulled a series of quizzical faces alongside his wife.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee shows off her gym-toned body with at-home workout

He captioned it: "She’s back at it! What the heck are you dreaming about? @ginger_zee."

Remarkably, Ginger took the clip in her stride and even commented on Ben's post.

"I don’t remember but my ring says I had some good REM so that me [sic] for documenting that," she wrote.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares breathtaking beach selfie alongside relatable parenting post

SEE: Ginger Zee shares joyous family news with heartwarming photo

However, Ben's followers were quick to chime in and commented: "OMG," and, "I can't believe you filmed this".

Ginger's husband filmed her while she was sleeping

But others added: "Oh Ben, good thing Ginger is such a great sport," and, "Ginger is just the best".

There were plenty of crying with laughter emojis and a lot of comments from people who said they do the same thing when they're sleeping.

Ginger has a history of a serious sleeping disorder as she suffers from narcolepsy which is likely why she also wears a sleep ring too.

MORE: Ginger Zee sparks debate after revealing text exchange with husband Ben

SEE: Ginger Zee suffers major makeup mishap - and we can relate

Ginger and Ben have two children together

She opened up about the condition and the difficult journey leading up to her health discovery in an honest interview on Narcolepsy 360 earlier this year.

"I remember in high school falling asleep in class which was not my MO," she said of when the symptoms began. "I was an overachieving perfectionist."

She added: "I fell asleep in every movie I went to. Any time it was dark I would fall asleep."

READ: Ginger Zee leaves fans concerned with worrying storm footage

Ginger suffers from narcolepsy

Thankfully Ginger got the help she needed, but it did take a serious car accident to get there.

She now manages her condition with the help of medication and regularly opens up about her narcolepsy in the hopes it could help other sufferers who may not know what their symptoms are a sign of.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.