Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was the star of a video made by her husband Ben Aaron and fans were shocked by it
Ginger Zee's husband is a brave man! The Good Morning America star was the focus of her hubby, Ben Aaron's, Instagram on Friday and fans couldn't believe what he'd done.
In the video shared by Ben, Ginger was in bed, fast asleep and having a rather interesting dream.
The meteorologist was filmed stroking her arm and hand as Ben pulled a series of quizzical faces alongside his wife.
He captioned it: "She’s back at it! What the heck are you dreaming about? @ginger_zee."
Remarkably, Ginger took the clip in her stride and even commented on Ben's post.
"I don’t remember but my ring says I had some good REM so that me [sic] for documenting that," she wrote.
However, Ben's followers were quick to chime in and commented: "OMG," and, "I can't believe you filmed this".
Ginger's husband filmed her while she was sleeping
But others added: "Oh Ben, good thing Ginger is such a great sport," and, "Ginger is just the best".
There were plenty of crying with laughter emojis and a lot of comments from people who said they do the same thing when they're sleeping.
Ginger has a history of a serious sleeping disorder as she suffers from narcolepsy which is likely why she also wears a sleep ring too.
Ginger and Ben have two children together
She opened up about the condition and the difficult journey leading up to her health discovery in an honest interview on Narcolepsy 360 earlier this year.
"I remember in high school falling asleep in class which was not my MO," she said of when the symptoms began. "I was an overachieving perfectionist."
She added: "I fell asleep in every movie I went to. Any time it was dark I would fall asleep."
Ginger suffers from narcolepsy
Thankfully Ginger got the help she needed, but it did take a serious car accident to get there.
She now manages her condition with the help of medication and regularly opens up about her narcolepsy in the hopes it could help other sufferers who may not know what their symptoms are a sign of.
