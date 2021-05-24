Lorraine Kelly posts rare picture of her 'baby brother' and gets a hilarious telling off

Lorraine Kelly was feeling nostalgic over the weekend as she posted a picture of her brother Graham and his partner and revealed she was missing them both – but got a telling off from her daughter Rosie for the funniest reason.

"My baby brother Graham and his beautiful partner @anisajohnny - miss you both and looking forward to visiting @singapore soon!! #family #singapore," she wrote alongside a picture showing Graham smiling at the camera with his eyes closed whilst hugging his partner.

Many of the presenter's fans were quick to react, but it was daughter Rosie's comment that proved to be a hit.

The 26-year-old posted from her pet's account and informed her mother that her choice of photo might not have been the best.

"Mum his eyes are closed," she wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

Lorraine's brother Graham and his partner Anisa

Mum Lorraine was quick to reassure her daughter, writing: "I know, he's Forrest Gump." The presenter was making reference to the hit film starring Tom Hanks in which his character, Forrest Gump appears in every photo with his eyes closed.

Lorraine has spoken about his brother in the past. Back in 2014 he told The Guardian: "I was six when my younger brother Graham came along and it was a terrible shock.

"I'd been a spoiled little princess and then this angel appeared. People used to stop my mother in the street because he was so adorable. I resented him and we fought like cat and dog."

She added: "It wasn't until I left home that we came to appreciate each other and now we're best friends."