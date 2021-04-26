Lorraine Kelly shares joy as daughter Rosie prepares to welcome new family member The TV star revealed all on Instagram

Lorraine Kelly is counting down the days until her family welcomes a brand new member!

The TV presenter, 61, took to Instagram to share her excitement on Sunday as she revealed her daughter Rosie is preparing to welcome the sweetest addition.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly enjoys emotional reunion with daughter Rosie

Lorraine posted a close-up snapshot of a beautiful miniature wire-haired dachshund puppy named Ruby. She wrote: "Cannot wait to meet newest addition to the family @rubyisasausage - who is being adopted by @rosiekellysmith and @jamesbannister... Two weeks to go until home time."

Fans were soon fawning over the little pup. "Awwww, she's adorable," one follower remarked, while a second told the star: "I have two - simply the best." Referring to Lorraine's own beloved border terrier, a third wrote: "Omg, she is just beautiful...Angus will love her!"

Lorraine shared a sweet snapshot of little Ruby

Rosie is Lorraine's only child with her husband of nearly 29 years, cameraman Steve Smith. Rosie previously spent three years working in Singapore but returned to the UK in 2020 – only for mother and daughter to be separated by coronavirus restrictions.

While the pair were able to connect via video call during lockdown, Lorraine later admitted: "There's nothing like being able to give your child a cuddle.

The TV star and daughter Rosie have a very special bond

"Every mother will know what I'm saying – there's just nothing like the smell of your child's hair. Rosie always smells so good."

Following their emotional reunion, Lorraine told the Daily Mail: "I'm trying not to be too teary because I don't want to embarrass her, but being able to hold her after all that time was just fantastic."

Lorraine and Steve have been happily married since 1992

Lorraine and Steve were married in September 1992, and she has often spoken out about her big day, admitting the one thing she regrets is her choice of wedding dress.

"At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said. "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional.

“My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

