Lorraine Kelly 'terrified' after seeing herself with lip fillers and Botox – see photo

Lorraine Kelly was left "terrified" of her own appearance on Tuesday after she was shown a mock-up of what she would look like with lip fillers and Botox.

The 61-year-old was discussing a new Instagram filter that shows people what they would look like with cosmetic surgery without actually going under the knife.

As a photo flashed up on-screen of Lorraine with over-inflated lips and puffy cheeks, she exclaimed: "Oh my God! And then people will say to me why don't you have Botox or fillers - that's why!"

Giggling, she added: "I'm so terrified!"

Lorraine has previously shared her thoughts on cosmetic surgery, telling Good Housekeeping in 2019: "To be honest with you, I see people who have had work done particularly on their lips and think, 'What are you doing?'

"My makeup artist Helen [Hand] tells me not to have anything done. She sees people who have had work done and has to work ten times harder to make them look the same as they did pre-surgery.

Lorraine was terrified of her own appearance

"I think it’s really sad. Look if you have had it done and nobody can tell, then good for you because we don’t know."

Lorraine's makeup artist Helen has previously spoken to HELLO! about her famous client's beauty routine. Sweetly, she told us that Lorraine's biggest skincare secret is her positive attitude to life.

"Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin," she said.

"I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now."

