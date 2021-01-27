Lorraine Kelly celebrates very happy family news

Lorraine Kelly has celebrated an important family milestone this week. The ITV star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that her elderly father, John, was set to receive his first coronavirus injection.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's home is every family's dream

The 61-year-old shared a sweet throwback snapshot showing her as a baby in her dad's arms, and wrote: "My dad getting his vaccine tomorrow. So relieved. We are so lucky to have this life saving jag. This is my first pic with him over 60 years ago xx. [sic]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine's Diary: Episode 22

Lorraine's post was applauded by fans. "My mum is 72 she had her first dose yesterday. She's feeling a bit rough today but hopefully it will pass x x x," one commented. A second wrote: "Just received my letter today. Valentine's Day. What a gift." And a third told the star: "Awww so pleased for you .... and him !!!!"

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reflects on heartbreaking miscarriage

Lorraine is incredibly close to her parents, John and Anne, who have been married for more than 60 years. They were just teenagers when they welcomed Lorraine into the world.

Lorraine shared a throwback snapshot of her dad

In 2014, the TV star told The Guardian: "Mum was unmarried when she got pregnant with me, and Granny Mac, my formidable maternal grandmother, wanted her to have me down south before giving me up."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly enjoys special day date with daughter Rosie

She added: "Dad refused because he was very much in love with Mum, and they married four months before I was born. They were just teenagers and I can't imagine how they coped."

John and Anne have been married for more than 60 years

Opening up about her close bond with her mum, Lorraine revealed: "Mum and I are very close and speak all the time. She watches me on television every day and if she'd had more opportunities she would have made a great journalist because she asks really good questions.

“When I told her I was interviewing Joan Collins, she said, ‘Make sure you ask her this and this...’ If I'm talking to anyone while I'm presenting, it's Mum."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.