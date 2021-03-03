Lorraine Kelly shares exciting news with fans The TV host is getting the COVID-19 vaccine!

Lorraine Kelly has confirmed that she is getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

Taking to her Twitter page on Wednesday, the 61-year-old congratulated Canadian dancer Gurdeep Pandher, who has appeared on TV over the past few weeks with his uplifting Bhangra videos, for receiving his first dose.

"Hello lovely @GurdeepPandher – I'm getting my vaccine on Friday and will most definitely be doing a Bhangra dance for joy!" tweeted Lorraine in response to his news.

Last month, the ITV star revealed her joy when both her elderly parents, John and Anne, received their first coronavirus injection.

"My mum getting the vaccine! Hurrah. Thanks to the NHS, the army and all the volunteers making it happen. #thankful #happy," she wrote on Instagram.

Just weeks before, Lorraine shared: "My dad getting his vaccine tomorrow. So relieved," she said at the time. "We are so lucky to have this life-saving jab. This is my first pic with him over 60 years ago xx. [sic]."

Lorraine's parents have had the vaccine

Lorraine is incredibly close to her parents, John and Anne, who have been married for more than 60 years. They were just teenagers when they welcomed Lorraine into the world.

In 2014, the TV star told The Guardian: "Mum was unmarried when she got pregnant with me, and Granny Mac, my formidable maternal grandmother, wanted her to have me down south before giving me up."

She added: "Dad refused because he was very much in love with Mum, and they married four months before I was born. They were just teenagers and I can't imagine how they coped."

Opening up about her close bond with her mum, Lorraine revealed: "Mum and I are very close and speak all the time. She watches me on television every day and if she'd had more opportunities she would have made a great journalist because she asks really good questions."

