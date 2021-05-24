Robin Roberts thrilled to experience a New York first The Good Morning America star had the best day at work!

Robin Roberts is no stranger to sharing happy news on social media and is renowned for her upbeat personality.

And on Friday, the Good Morning America star was feeling incredibly grateful in a joyful new video posted on Instagram.

In the footage, the TV star was captured on camera testing out the latest landmark in New York City – called Little Island.

Robin was seen showcasing her music skills by stepping on a musical instrument to make a tune, and was heard exclaiming: "Oh my gosh".

In the caption of the clip, the star wrote: "Grateful for our firsthand look at #NYC's newest landmark called #LittleIsland.

"Head to my Facebook page to the preview we shared this morn on #GMA. It opens tomorrow for all New Yorkers and tourists eager to get outdoors."

Fans were quick to comment on the video, including some of Robin's co-stars.

Sam Champion, GMA's weatherman, was one of the first to reply, writing: "I wanna go," while ABC star Deborah Roberts simply wrote: "Joy!"

Another fan commented: "You are the coolest," while another remarked: "Haha how cool is that! Looks fun."

The 2.4-acre park is constructed along 13th street in Hudson River Park and features everything from a plaza with seating and food to over 350 species of flowers. There is also a stage and lawn area named The Glade and an amphitheatre called The Amph, that hosts over 600 people.

Robin and Amber met on a blind date

Robin has had a fun few weeks at work visiting various places. As well as NYC's latest park, she also got to go to Dollywood earlier in the month.

Robin's busy work schedule sees her split her time between New York and Connecticut.

While she enjoys nothing more than being at home with her partner Amber Laign and their pet dog Lukas during the weekends, during the weekdays, she lives in her apartment in Manhattan so she can be in easy reach to the GMA studios.

Robin inside her Connecticut home with her beloved rescue dog Lukas

However, last year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the star hosted GMA from Connecticut to avoid travelling into the city.

She joked that her commute had never been easier, as it was a quick walk down the stairs to her basement each morning. Robin later returned to the ABC studios in September, where she has been co-hosting the show again ever since.

