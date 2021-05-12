Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan are friendship goals in backstage video The Good Morning America co-stars are incredibly close

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan have the sweetest friendship and this was evident in a new backstage video posted from the ABC studios this week.

On Tuesday, Robin took to Instagram to take her followers on a tour behind-the-scenes of the Good Morning America studios during an ad break.

As well as introducing everyone to the crew backstage, Robin also gave Michael a special mention, all while Dolly Parton's Jolene played in the background.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan are friendship goals!

"Don't take my man, Michael's my man," Robin joked as she pointed to her friend.

She then walked over to the former footballer, as he sat drinking coffee at his desk while clicking his fingers in time to the music.

Creeping up on him to make him jump, Michael did his best to stop himself from laughing while attempting to swallow his coffee.

Robin was playing Dolly Parton music ahead of her trip to Dollywood on Wednesday, and Michael quizzed her on the adventure ahead, asking if she would be riding on the rollercoasters, while they danced along to the song.

Fans adored seeing Robin and Michael's interaction, and were quick to comment.

"Love you guys," one wrote, while another commented: "Love this! Do more of these! I watch you guys every morning." A third added: "Good Morning GMA crew thanks for sharing this with us!!"

The GMA co-stars have a legion of fans who wake up watching them on TV

GMA's meteologist Ginger Zee also responded to the post, writing: "I feel like a true viewer watching this because it's been so long since I've been there with y'all. Tell everyone I love them!"

Back in March, Michael paid a touching tribute to Robin on International Women's Day, calling her his hero.

Michael called Robin his hero in a recent heartfelt post

The father-of-four took to Instagram to share a powerful message about Robin, alongside a photo of her hosting GMA during Black History Month.

He wrote: "I see her @robinrobertsgma continue to change the industry for women and especially black women. Robin shows you can achieve anything you set your mind to. Robin is a true hero to many, including myself."

