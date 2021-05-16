Robin Roberts delights fans with rare personal photo from garden at Connecticut home The Good Morning America star has a gorgeous home in Connecticut

Robin Roberts spends her weekends at her country home in Connecticut, where she lives with partner Amber Laign and their rescue dog Lukas.

The popular couple are notoriously private but occasionally shares glimpses inside their personal life via the Instagram account they made for Lukas.

In the most recent picture, Lukas is captured relaxing outside in their huge garden, joined by his "ladies".

"Just chillin with ma ladies. Happy weekend," they wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "Enjoy the weekend with your ladies!" while another wrote: "Happy weekend Lil Man Lukas, Sweet Amber and Sweet Robin. Enjoy your fabulous weekend."

A third added: "That smile!" in reference to Lukas' grin.

Robin's Good Morning America co-star Sam Champion also responded to the post with a hand raising emoji.

GMA's Robin Roberts shared a glimpse into her personal life during the weekend

The 60-year-old was no doubt happy to enjoy some downtime in Connecticut after a busy few days at work.

Robin had an exciting week travelling to Dollywood for GMA, and shared some fun videos from her time at the Tennessee theme park.

The TV star has a legion of fans who enjoy watching her each morning on the ABC news show, and is much-loved for her positive attitude and upbeat personality.

The presenter recently shared a backstage video at the ABC studios during an ad break on GMA, which saw her and Michael Strahan dancing to Dolly Parton's Jolene ahead of the Dollywood special.

Robin inside her Connecticut home with her beloved rescue dog Lukas

Fans adored seeing just how close Robin and Michael were off air, and many branded them friendship goals.

Robin's busy work schedule sees her split her time between New York and Connecticut.

While she enjoys nothing more than being at home with Amber and Lukas during the weekends, during the weekdays, she lives in her apartment in Manhattan so she can be in easy reach to the GMA studios.

The GMA star with partner Amber Laign

However, last year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the star hosted GMA from Connecticut to avoid travelling into the city.

She joked that her commute had never been easier, as it was a quick walk down the stairs to her basement each morning. Robin later returned to the ABC studios in September, where she has been co-hosting the show again ever since.

