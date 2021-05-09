Robin Roberts shares bittersweet message as she asks fans for support The Good Morning America star is hoping to help make a difference

Robin Roberts is renowned for her kind heart and often uses her platform to help those in need.

And on Friday, the Good Morning America star took to Instagram to ask her followers for their help.

The TV host was marking the 14th birthday of a teenage boy called Joshua, who is in search for a donor to cure his sickle cell disease.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts shares tour inside her colourful home to mark special occasion

The 60-year-old had met Joshua seven years ago during a trip to Houston, and accompanied her post with a lovely picture of the pair of them embracing.

Robin asked her fans if they could join the Be the Match registry to help save the life of Joshua and many others in the same situation.

She wrote: "#FlashbackFriday Hope you'll join me in wishing a happy 14th birthday to Joshua who celebrated this week.

"Seven years ago I met him and his mother on a trip to Houston and they shared he was searching for a donor match to cure his severe sickle cell disease...today Joshua is still hopeful to find a match.

GMA's Robin Roberts asked followers to help save Joshua's life

"Click the link in my bio to join the @bethematch registry. It could save the life of Joshua and countless others."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy birthday Joshua! I am hoping that you find a donor soon. You are a blessing," while another wrote: "Following them – I will look into it."

A third added: "Praying for Joshua for his match and wishing a very happy birthday!"

Robin has fought her own health battles

Robin does a lot of charity work and has fought her own health battles, having survived breast cancer, as well as undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

The star has been incredibly open about her health and has helped raise awareness.

Robin has even been praised for urging her GMA co-star Amy Robach to get a mammogram, which helped save her life.

Amy underwent a mammogram live on air on GMA in 2013, and was devastatingly told she had stage 2 breast cancer at the age of 40.

The GMA star at home with partner Amber Laign

"Robin said, 'You know, Amy, if one life is saved, it's worth it,'" Amy recalled in an interview with People magazine.

She didn't know it would be her life that was ultimately saved. The star told the publication that seeing Robin every day at work continues to be a constant source of comfort and inspiration to her.

"When I show up to work each day, she’s sitting there," Amy said. "Knowing she did what she did, it makes me feel empowered."

