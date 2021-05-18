Robin Roberts and partner Amber tease new arrival at family home The couple have been together since 2005

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts has been enjoying spending time at home with her partner, Amber Laing - and they recently made a sweet discovery together.

The longtime couple teased fans that they're awaiting some new arrivals at their Connecticut home.

MORE: Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan delight fans in sweet new video

Amber took to Instagram to share photos of bird nests which held some beautiful eggs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts gives tour of her colourful home

There were also images of newborn chicks and a cute message alongside them.

"Hope you’re enjoying a restful weekend. Like many Sweet Amber & I have been spending more time at home...what a thrill to make new discoveries...these are 2 of 5 bird nests in our yard!

MORE: Michael Strahan invites fans inside huge NY home – with unbelievable features

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

"1 song bird nest is waiting for occupancy and 1 Mourning Dove has already flown the coup. 3 are Robin nests!"

Robin and Amber were delighted to make the discovery in their backyard

Her fans adored the post and wrote: "Wow, mother nature is amazing," and, "Robin eggs are magical".

Robin recently caused a stir with another personal photo from inside her garden.

The popular couple are notoriously private but occasionally share glimpses inside their personal life via the Instagram account they made for their dog, Lukas.

READ: Robin Roberts shares bittersweet message as she asks fans for support

MORE: Michael Strahan receives huge fan support after reflective news

Robin and Amber met on a blind date

In the most recent picture, Lukas is captured relaxing outside in their huge garden, joined by his "ladies".

Their fans loved the sneak peek of them kicking back at the beautiful property where they go at the weekends.

Robin has also been enjoying the downtime as her hectic schedule ramps back up with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

She was even able to travel to Dollywood for GMA and shared some fun videos from the theme park too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.