Charles Spencer's family grows as he proudly welcomes 'three lovely ladies' to Althorp - see picture

Charles Spencer's family is growing! Princess Diana's brother has welcomed three peahens to his Althorp State. They will join the Earl's growing collection of animals that already live on the property.

"Three lovely ladies, just arrived at @AlthorpHouse this evening - peahens. Tim the Peacock has yet to spot them, which is just as well while they settle in. They need to stay in their enclosure for 6 weeks, getting used to their new home. #animalsofalthorp," he tweeted on Monday, alongside a picture of them inside their enclosure.

Followers of the author were delighted with the news, with one writing: "I love all of the beautiful animals at Althorp House. Such a lovely place to live!"

A second added: "They will have many, many great adventures roaming the grounds of Althorp!!! They are very beautiful and cute!!!"

Charles often thrills followers by sharing videos of the animals that live in his estate, including Tim the peacock, red deer, Guinea fowl, and two adorable new sheep called Minty and Lucky.

The 57-year-old's update comes days after he shared a never-before-seen picture of himself and sister Diana. Taking to Twitter on Thursday last week, the father-of-seven shared a beautiful throwback photo from their childhood which showed the siblings sat outside together during a warm day.

"Some bonds go back a very long way," he simply wrote. The heartwarming picture was inundated with messages from royal fans.

"That’s a lovely photo," remarked one, while another said: "How thoughtful she looks even at this age."

Charles grew up with his three older sisters: Diana, Sarah, and Jane, and is now custodian of the Spencer family estate, Althorp House.

The photo was published hours before the release of Lord Dyson's report, which has found that the methods used to obtain Princess Diana's Panorama interview were "deceitful".