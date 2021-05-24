Catherine Zeta-Jones causes a stir with striking new photos The Chicago star and Michael Douglas share children Dylan and Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones had a special weekend celebrating her daughter Carys' graduation.

And following all the excitement, it was back to reality for the actress at the start of a new week.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-two shared a series of striking photos of herself, and captioned it: "The many moods of Monday."

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about her children following in her footsteps

Catherine looked less than impressed in one of the photos, in contrast to another image alongside it, where the star was smiling.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are so stunning," while another wrote: "Most beautiful woman!" A third added: "Your moods still look stunning!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones reflected on the many moods of her Monday

The proud parent was full of joy several days before, as she attended her youngest child's graduation with the rest of her family.

The Darling Buds of May actress was joined by her husband Michael Douglas and son Dylan, who posed for a series of family pictures on Carys' special day.

In the caption, the star wrote: "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you."

Catherine was incredibly proud of daughter Carys over the weekend

Meanwhile, Michael gushed: "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad."

Catherine had recently appeared on Today where she opened up about her kids and how they were most likely to follow in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

The Chicago star lives in New York with husband Michael Douglas

The star continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp - my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

