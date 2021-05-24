Friends star Matthew Perry promotes good health in new photo - sparks reaction Could this BE any more exciting?

Matthew Perry has shared an update on his latest venture, encouraging fans to get vaccinated so they can own a fun new Friends-inspired tee.

"Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt," Matthew shared with fans, revealing a new tee that makes a play on his iconic line.

"Shop the entire collection at represent.com/matthewperry (link in bio) Only available for a limited time."

The collection is available through Represent.com, which offers official merchandise for stars including Matthew.

As well as tees, there are hoodies and sweaters available, as well as dog bandanas and baby grows.

Matthew certainly has plenty of great things going on in his life currently.

Matthew shared the news on Instagram

Not only is he excited for the Friends reunion but he's planning his wedding too.

The actor announced his engagement to Molly Hurwitz via People magazine in November.

The 51-year-old told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The tee is available from Represent

Matthew remains notoriously private and rarely posts on his Instagram.

But since announcing his engagement Molly has been seen on several occasions on his social media, and his fans love it.

He also shared an update on the upcoming Friends reunion episode, which will air on 27 May on HBO Max.

The show ran until 2004

The official trailer dropped last week, and it saw all the regular stars - Matthew, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox - reunite for a table read, an emotional discussion about the show and a game of Ross' iconic quiz.

James Corden will host the sit-down Q&A, which was filmed on the set where the episodes were shot. The cast are also seen talking about their memories of filming in the apartments, and Matt jokes if Courteney's lines are "still on the table".