Carrie Ann Inaba talks 'struggles' in candid video amid breakup The Talk star is currently taking time off from the CBS daytime show

Carrie Ann Inaba has been an advocate for positive thinking for many years and the TV star got candid in her latest Instagram video.

The Talk star opened up about struggles and combating negativity in inspiring footage shared with her followers.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the TV co-host opened up about her love of quotes, and explained why they helped her so much.

WATCH: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

She said: "I also wanted to say why I love quotes. I am an over thinker and sometimes have a hard time letting go.

"A quote of the day and reading, and listening to podcasts, introduces you to new ideas of what is already circulating in your mind. So do conversations with people."

On her own research, she added: "I've been doing a lot of research in my quest for wellness.

The Talk star Carrie Ann Inaba has opened up about positive thinking

"And in this time and taking time to really study that I've been speaking with a lot of experts and I've been learning a lot.

"I will be sharing what I have learnt in order to help anyone else struggling with similar issues.

"I know we have all been struggling."

Carrie also read out an inspiring quote by Rainbow Rowell, which read: "What if thinking about solving your whole life, you just think about adding additional good things one at a time. Just let your pile of good things grow."

Carrie is currently on a leave of absence from The Talk

Getting candid, Carrie added: "I overthink, part of my problem, definitely. This is so good, instead of worrying about solving it, just add good things.

"Eventually the flavour of your life will change. That makes a lot of sense."

The Dancing with the Stars judge split up from her boyfriend Fabian Viteri earlier in May

The Dancing with the Stars judge's videos were posted just weeks after her breakup with boyfriend Fabian Viteri.

The professional dancer opened up about her heartache in an emotional Instagram post, alongside a series of pictures of the pair together during their time dating.

Carrie concluded that while she was sad their relationship was over, she was happy that it had happened.

