Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio steals the show in adorable modelling photos Rio is the youngest child of Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett

Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren, and her granddaughter Rio is already following in her footsteps.

The adorable little girl was pictured modelling a charity T-shirt for the star's charity MindUp, and it's safe to say she stole the show!

The proud grandparent posted two sweet pictures of Rio posing in a pink Spread the Love T-shirt.

In the caption, the First Wives Club actress wrote: "Thanks my darling Rio for Spreading the Love in our @mindup tee!!! You’re my #MindUP girl.

"You can click the link in my bio to check out all our apparel and help us honor #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth!

"All proceeds will benefit @MindUP and help us bring our program to more children all over the world."

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio modelled her grandmother's charity T-shirt

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "Somebody looks just like grandma," while another wrote: "She's a doll. Totally your mini." A third added: "Mini Goldie, for sure."

Rio is the youngest child of Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett. The couple are also parents to sons Bohdi and Wilder.

Goldie is also grandmother to Kate Hudson's three children – Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and her son Wyatt Russell's son Buddy, who was born in December.

Goldie is often told how much Rio looks like her

While Buddy is currently Goldie's youngest grandchild, it sounds like she may have more in the future!

Oliver recently opened up about his family life in an interview with HELLO!, and while he admitted that he was "done" with having any more kids, he wouldn't be surprised if his sister Kate had another baby.

The First Wives Club actress with her family

During the chat, he was then reminded that Kate had once commented that she would consider having another child to beat her brother.

"Yes, that sounds like Kate," Oliver replied.

He added that he was prepared to give her that title: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

The doting dad also revealed that Rio in particular was incredibly good at looking after her younger cousins.

He said: "It was great when we added another little girl to the mix, and Rani is amazing. "They are two peas in a pod and Rio is so nurturing towards her. She babysits her even though she doesn’t have the qualifications."

