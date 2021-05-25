Victoria Beckham cuddles up to husband David for romantic 'date night' photo The fashion designer and footballer have been married for 21 years

Victoria Beckham beamed with happiness as she cuddled up to husband David Beckham for a sweet photo during their date night in New York on Monday.

The romantic behind-the-scenes snap saw the lovebirds, who will mark their 22nd wedding anniversary in July, look picture perfect – with the fashion designer adding a love heart filter over her face.

MORE: David Beckham melts hearts with precious snaps of wife Victoria and daughter Harper

Loading the player...

WATCH: A timeline of David and Victoria Beckham's love story

"Date night in NYC… kisses @davidbeckham," the mum-of-four simply remarked. For the night out, Victoria looked classy as ever in chic dark denim flares that flowed down to the ankle.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's funky flares are perfect for date night with David

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in photos

She added a white, pie-crust shirt and white blazer from her own collection as well as heeled boots and a tan Hermes Birkin bag. David, meanwhile, put on a dapper display with a grey tailored suit.

The stars are one of showbusiness' most celebrated couples. They met in 1997, and were married two years later. Both Victoria and David are now doting parents to four children; sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper, nine.

Victoria posted this sweet snap from their date night in New York

The couple often sing their children's praises on social media, sharing sweet updates with their fans. In a YouTube interview called Victoria Beckham's Secret to Balancing it All by photographer Alexi Lubimorski, the fashion designer gave a sweet insight into her family life.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares rare throwback snap of Brooklyn on 22nd birthday

SEE: Victoria Beckham leaves fans in hysterics after sharing hilarious David Beckham post

"I think that being a mum is the most important job in the world," she said back in July. "I love what I do professionally, and I take it very, very seriously, but there is nothing more serious than having children."

Despite their fame and fortune, the couple have worked hard to ensure that they are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph in 2014, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children.

"But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.