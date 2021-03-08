David Beckham melts hearts with precious snaps of wife Victoria and daughter Harper for this special reason Happy International Women's Day!

David Beckham has paid the sweetest tribute to his wife Victoria, daughter Harper and his mother Sandra in honour of International Women's Day on Monday.

Sharing an empowering new message with his followers, the 45-year-old uploaded a series of heartwarming pictures of his loved ones.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares incredibly rare throwback snap of Brooklyn on 22nd birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham's love story

"I've been so lucky to have such incredible and strong women inspire me throughout my life," he wrote. "Today and every day we celebrate all women around the world… Happy International Women's day."

SEE: Victoria Beckham leaves fans in hysterics after sharing hilarious David Beckham post

MORE: David Beckham shares rare childhood snaps to mark his sister's 38th birthday

To mark the special day, Victoria posted a sweet clip of the couple's daughter Harper saying: "Happy International Women's Day! Today is the day where we celebrate all girls from around the world."

Their second son Romeo, 18, also recognised the day by paying tribute to model girlfriend Mia Regan. Alongside some photos, he gushed: "Happy international woman's day to this incredible girl :) I love you @mimimoocher."

One of the lovely snaps David shared of Victoria and Harper

Meanwhile, both Victoria and husband David are in Miami at the moment with their three youngest children, while their eldest child Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are living in Los Angeles.

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

MORE: 17 fashion and beauty brands that give back to women for International Women's Day

The couple often sing their children's praises on social media, sharing sweet updates with their fans. In a YouTube interview called Victoria Beckham's Secret to Balancing it All by photographer Alexi Lubimorski, the fashion designer gave a sweet insight into her family life.

The former football often sings his family's praises on social media

"I think that being a mum is the most important job in the world," she said back in July. "I love what I do professionally, and I take it very, very seriously, but there is nothing more serious than having children."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.