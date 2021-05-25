Victoria Beckham's funky flares are perfect for date night with David

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is currently in New York City and on Monday, the star headed out for meetings in the Big Apple, looking typically as super stylish as ever.

READ: Victoria Beckham removes her makeup with this genius £7 tool

The 47-year-old wore a pair of seriously chic dark denim flares that really flowed from the ankle. Total Farrah Fawcett vibes, don't you think? She added a white, pie-crust shirt and white blazer from her own collection, cool gal sunnies, high heel boots and a tan Hermes Birkin bag. So sophisticated.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham stuns fans with glittery jumper

We always love how VB puts her outfits together and with this getup, it's the statement shirt in particular that makes us positively swoon. The elegant number was cream with bold detail at the centre. It also featured a Princess-Diana style pie-crust neckline, which are everywhere right now. The shirt looked incredible with her denims.

READ: Victoria Beckham commands attention in flirty thigh-split skirt

Speaking of Victoria's jeans - did you know that the fashion designer never washes them?

VB stunned in her statement flared jeans

Speaking to Elle in 2018, she explained: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all. I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape." Mind blown!

Victorian Ruffle Detail Blouse in Off White, £650, Victoria Beckham

Later that day, the mother-of-four was pictured with husband David, as the pair headed to a bar in Manhattan.

GET THE LOOK!

High Waist Slant Pocket Raw Hem Flare Leg Jeans, £19.99, Shein

SHOP NOW

MORE: Victoria Beckham's satin mini dress is giving us Spice Girls flashbacks, in the best way

Later, Victoria changed into flared green trousers for a date with David

Victoria donned a new pair of flares - this time in racing green - and teamed them with a crisp white shirt, another Birkin bag but in black croc, and gold jewellery. David appeared more casual in jeans, a khaki shirt, trainers and a brown cap. Couple goals right there...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.