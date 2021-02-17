Victoria Beckham gave her fans something to giggle over on Tuesday after sharing a hilarious post featuring her husband, David Beckham.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 46-year-old posted a throwback selfie of the couple - but it showed David turn into a singer.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares topless video of husband David

The virtual avatar, which was created as a joke by Victoria's niece Libby Adams, saw the former professional footballer appear to sing O-Zone's catchy song, Dragostea Din Tei.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares the most angelic photo of daughter Harper

SEE: Victoria Beckham films inside incredible £31million house with David

In the caption, Victoria teased: "I thought I was the singer in the family?! Is there nothing @davidbeckham can't do?! Or maybe I got my talents from @jackie.adams_? Thanks for making my day @libbyyadams!"

Their son Romeo was quick to respond, writing: "Dad should give up his football to become a singer." Victoria's Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton noted: "This is brilliant!!"

"Hilarious," remarked Elle Macpherson, while best friend Eva Longoria added a string of laughing emojis. Alongside the post, Victoria also added another image of David with his mum Sandra and her mother Jackie – who was seen singing I Love You Baby.

Victoria delighted fans with this funny post

The funny posts come shortly after the lovebirds celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing throwback snaps from their wedding. "Happy Valentine's Day," wrote the doting wife. "I love you so much! You are the best husband and most amazing daddy @davidbeckham x kisses @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven."

David added: "Happy Valentines to the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife.. I love you so much @victoriabeckham (we love you so much )."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.